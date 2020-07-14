England Crowned World Champions After Beating New Zealand In Thrilling Finale OTD In 2019

On this day in 2019, England and New Zealand played one of the most dramatic finals in the history of the sport. It's been a year since the cricketing fraternity experienced joy, celebration, sorrow and heartbreak at the same time. England were crowned World Champions as they beat New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final only on the basis of a superior boundary count, on July 14, 2019.

On this day: England beat New Zealand in what turned out to be the most dramatic World Cup final of all time

Having won the toss, Kane Williamson decided to bat first in the 2019 World Cup final. New Zealand never really got going as they posted 241/8 inside 50 overs. Henry Nicholls was the top scorer for the Black Caps with 55 runs to his name. Tom Latham contributed with a useful 47. England were rather generous in their bowling as they leaked 30 extras.

England's innings was similar to that of New Zealand. They never gained momentum and at one stage England were reduced to 86/4. However, Ben Stokes (84) and Jos Buttler (59) built a partnership as they took the Three Lions to 203. England looked on course to secure a win but Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson picked up wickets to spoil England's party. They were eventually bowled out for 241.

#OnThisDay last year, England claimed the #CWC19 trophy after one of the greatest ODIs of all time.



Eoin Morgan led them to their first-ever men's @cricketworldcup title 👏 pic.twitter.com/vh6928N4Or — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2020

With scores tied, the 2019 World Cup final was to be decided by a Super Over. England sent in Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler against Trent Boult in the Super Over. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler managed to score 15 runs. Jofra Archer was England's bowler for the Super Over and he did an exceptional job. Jofra Archer restricted the Kiwis to 15 to trigger massive celebrations in the stadium and all around the United Kingdom. England won on the basis of a superior boundary count as they hit two sixes and 22 boundaries as compared to New Zealand's two sixes and 14 boundaries.

There was a lot of commentary and controversy around the boundaries rule which helped England edge past New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final since New Zealand played equally well and deserved the trophy. The 2019 World Cup final has gone down as one of the most memorable matches in ODI history and added another chapter to the fierce rivalry between the two nations.

