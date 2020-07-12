ON Vs NG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, New Zealand Basketball League Live Game Info

Otago Nuggets will face Nelson Giants in the upcoming game in the New Zealand Basketball League (CBA) on Sunday, July 12 at 4.00 PM (IST) in New Zealand. In the regular season chart, Otago Nuggets are on the third spot with eight points. On the other hand, Nelson Giants are on the 6th spot with 6 points.

Also Read | ZL Vs ZGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

ON vs NG Dream11 prediction: ON vs NG Dream11 top picks and preview

Otago Nuggets have managed to pull off 4 victories from the 7 games they've played and will comfortably hunt for a win against Nelson Giants. Meanwhile, Nelson Giants have won 3 games from their 8 so far. The upcoming ON vs NG game is expected to determine the future of both the teams in the ongoing season of the New Zealand Basketball league. Here’s a look at ON vs NG Dream11 top picks and ON vs NG team.

ON vs NG Dream11 prediction: ON vs NG Dream11 team: ON squad

Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny, Jordan Hunt, Kane Kell, Josh Aitcheson, Benoit Hayman, Darcy Knox, Justin Hamilton, Lin Chang, Richie Rodger, Sam Aruwa

ON vs NG Dream11 prediction: ON vs NG Dream11 team: NG squad

Josh Bloxam, Dane Brooks, Tom Ingham, Mike Karena, Tysxun Aiolupotea, Mika Vukona, Theo Johnson, Tommy Garguilo, Thane OLeary, Zeb Lovell, Nic Trathen

Also Read | NHL, Players Approve Plan To Resume Season, Extend CBA

ON vs NG Dream11 prediction: ON vs NG live: ON predicted starting 5

Jordan Ngatai, Jarrod Kenny, Jordan Hunt, Kane Keill, Josh Aitcheson, Benoit Hayman

ON vs NG Dream11 prediction: ON vs NG live: NG predicted starting 5

Josh Bloxham, Tom Ingham, Dane Brooks, ThaneOleary, Zeb Lovell

ON vs NG Dream11 prediction: ON vs NG Dream11 team

Benoit Hayman (PG), Josh Bloxham (PG), Tom Ingham (SG), Dane Brooks (SP), Jordan Ngatai (SF), Kane Keill (SF), Zeb Lovell (C)

Also Read | PSV vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Info

Also Read | BD Vs JNT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

ON vs NG live: ON vs NG Dream11 prediction

As per our ON vs NG Dream11 prediction, ON start as favourites in this game.

Note: The ON vs NG Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ON vs NG Dream11 team selection and ON vs NG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Nelson Giants Instagram