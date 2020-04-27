New Zealand Prepares To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown As Cases Drop

New Zealand, reported five new cases of coronavirus on April 27, as it moved towards easing its highest level lockdown from midnight. In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the government had imposed Alert level 4 lockdown measures late in March shutting down all schools, restaurants and non-essential businesses including cafes and playgrounds. As of now, New Zealand has reported 1,469 cases out of which 1,180 have recovered.

Speaking at the news briefing, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the country was reopening economy but not people’s social lives. She added that there hadn’t been community transmission of the virus before saying that New Zealand has managed to avoid worst scenarios of the outbreak. Talking about the future course action, she said that the nation's government will continue to hunt down the last few cases.

The Level 3 alert

Level 3 alert allows for economic activities such as forestry, construction and manufacturing however it restricts social activity, international media reported. The Kiwi leader later revealed that the decision on whether restrictions could be eased further would be taken on May 11. "If we want to make sure that we are a health success story, and ensure our economy can start to operate again without the virus taking off, we need to get the next phase right. The worst thing we can do for our country is to yo-yo between levels, with all of the uncertainty that this would bring," Arden said at the news briefing.

The New Zealand administration has received applauds from across the world for its response to the deadly outbreak and has been credited with successfully containing the contagious disease. The government had shut its borders and imposed strict lockdown measures even before a single death was recorded in the nation, thereby, flattening the curve of COVID-19.

