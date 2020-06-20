New Zealand reports two new COVID-19 cases after couple tests positive

New Zealand on June 19 reported two new COVID-19 cases, days after declaring itself coronavirus free. Earlier this week, the Jacinda Ardern led nation reported three positive cases for the first time in 24 days, the country's director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield reportedly said. Earlier this month, New Zeland declared itself corona free, however, the recent surge has taken the nationwide toll of active cases to five.

According to international media reports, the two people who tested positive are a couple who returned to New Zealand from India on June 5. They also carried their child, an infant, who is yet to be tested. All of them returned on a direct repatriating flight destined for Auckland.

Would be quarantined

Meanwhile, Bloomfield while talking to international media reporters said that if the couple failed to show any symptoms even on the twelfth day of their isolation, they would continue to remain in quarantine. She added that, in that case, they would be “clinically managed” until they are considered free of the viral infection.

Since the outbreak, New Zealand has reported 1,159 positive cases and 22 fatalities. On June 19, the Kiwi govern conducted 7,707 tests taking total toll of tests conducted to 3,35,167. Following the resurgence, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden reportedly said that defence force will now strengthen border requirements and oversee the quarantine facilities. While calling the incident to allow two people with coronavirus to move around the country ‘unacceptable failure’ by health officials, Arden reportedly appointed the Assistant Chief of Defence, Air Commodore Digby Webb to manage isolation facilities. Arden’s appointment of the top military leader comes after the country lost its ‘COVID-free status’.

While speaking at a news conference in parliament, the New Zealand PM said that the Assistant Chief of Defence will be managing the processes of existing people from the quarantine facilities. Arden also reportedly said that Webb can seek access to military logistics, its operational expertise and personnel for running of the quarantine facilities. Furthermore, she added that an audit would be done to make sure that all processes in place are followed and any changes needed can be made to further strengthen the border facilities.

Image credits: AP