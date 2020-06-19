Gippy Grewal's 'Ardaas Karaan' Set For Re-release As New Zealand Theatres Re-open; Read

Gippy Grewal is all set to release his film Ardaas Karaan in New Zealand as the theatres there reopen next week. According to a news portal, Ardaas Karaan will release on June 25. Due to the lockdown imposed by the government, the theatres in New Zealand had been shut down, however, as the lockdown has been lifted now, theatres are reopening by next week. Read on to know more details:

Gippy Grewal's Ardaas Karaan set for re-release in New Zealand

The makers of the film released the official poster for the re-release on social media. The film was originally released in July last year. Ardaas Karaan is the sequel to the 2016 film Ardaas. The film has seen a lot of familiar faces like Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Japji Khaira, Meher Vij and Sapna Pabbi, etc. Gippy Grewal has not only acted in the film but has also directed it.

Released in 2016, the first film spoke of a man who firmly believes in God and works as a teacher in a local school. The man soon moves to a village and learns about the problems they have been facing for years. The kind-hearted man then takes it upon himself to help them and get them out of their troubles.

Ardaas Karaan is the sequel to this film and thus follows the same narrative, but in a different setting. The sequel is set during the time of conflict among several people and depicts how three elderly men try to instil values in their families amid the conflict. The first part of the film too managed to get a good response from the critics and viewers.

The film received tremendous response from its fans in India. Ardaas Karaan also managed to do fairly good numbers at the box office and thus promote a positive message through the film in general. Fans of Gippy Grewal has praised him on twitter with positive comments for the film. The rerelease of Ardaas Karaan has delighted the fans and they've all been responding with great enthusiasm.

