New Zealand Shooter Intended To 'kill More People' And 'burn More Mosques'

A prosecutor on August 23 revealed that the New Zealand Christchurch mosque shooting accused had intentions to “kill more people” and “burn down more mosques”. Tarrant, the 29-year-old white supremacist, aimed to instill fear among people by launching major attacks on several New Zealand mosques other than the attack on Christchurch's Al-Noor. As many as 51 worshippers were killed and 40 others wounded in the 2019 mass shooting.

You killed your own humanity, and I don’t think the world will forgive you for your horrible crime, said a tearful Maysoon Salama, the mother of 33-year-old Atta Elayyan, who was killed in the attacks. You thought you can break us. You failed miserably.

The 29-year shooter, Brenton Tarrant was arrested on charges of terrorism and murder pleaded guilty as he faces life imprisonment without parole. The court heard from 66 survivors during his four-day sentencing hearing. The sentencing was held under tight security as the shooter appeared before the Christchurch High Court handcuffed, according to reports.

Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes was quoted saying that the gunman planned the attack at the city's Al Noor mosque for the time when it was crowded, intending to kill as many people. He had traced the exit-enter points via drones two months earlier. On March 15, 2019, the white supremacist opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers at two mosques in Christchurch. Survivors and grieving relatives confronted the accused on the first day of the hearing, calling his crimes horrible, saying, that he was unworthy of forgiveness and he killed his humanity.

He ran at the defendant from the southeastern corner of the room. When Mr. Rashid was approximately 1 meter from the defendant, the defendant swung the AR-15 around and fired four shots at point-blank range, Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said.

Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Defends Her Govt's COVID-19 Response Amid Trump's Attack

Read: Singapore To Allow Visitors From New Zealand, Brunei As It Eases Border Restrictions

First-ever terrorism convict without parole

The first-ever terrorism convict in New Zealand’s history without parole, Brenton Harrison Tarrant, showed no emotions as he was brought into the court by five officers, shackled and attired in grey prison wear, as per the pictures released. He stared while the survivors gave an account of the horrific incident in the courtroom nearly half full.

Prosecutors commenced with a 26-page summary of facts as they revealed details such as Tarrant moved to NewZealand in 2017 and started the purchase of arms, including, 7,000 rounds of ammunition. At least six guns — two AR-15 rifles, two other rifles, and two shotguns, four modified gas containers to burn the mosques were recovered from his car, as per reports. However, it was also noted in the court that the gunman told the police that he had intended to kill more people.

[In this image made from a video, Brenton Harrison Tarrant appears in a screen via video link in Christchurch, New Zealand. Credit: AP]

Read: Could Have Never Imagined He Would Take To Terrorism: Father Of ISIS Operative Held In Delhi

Read: Arrested ISIS Terrorist's Wife Says She Knew About His Activities, Father Expresses Regret

(With Agency Inputs) (Image Credit: AP)