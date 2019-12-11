New Zealand Volcano Eruption: Tremors Hamper Recovery Of Bodies

At least eight bodies are presumed to be stuck at New Zealand's White Island where a volcano erupted on December 9. New Zealand authorities are trying to recover the bodies but their efforts are being hampered by tremors on the island. Since the volcano erupted on Monday afternoon at around 2:11 pm, increasing tremors on the volcanic island are being felt.

White Island eruption

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that emergency officials are eager to resume recovery work but it is still very dangerous to visit the site. Ardern said that their primary focus is to treat the injured currently and to ensure that no more lives are lost. Authorities are facing criticism for being too cautious after police said that the safety of recovery teams was the priority as they cannot let them go before taking advice from experts.

My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

After the volcano erupted on White island on Monday six people were killed and 30 others were injured. Eight people are still missing and are presumed dead by the authorities. The island is about 50 km away from the mainland and around 47 people were stranded during the time of the eruption. 24 of those stranded on the island were Australian citizens, nine were from the United States, five from New Zealand, four from Germany, two people from Britain and China each and one was from Malaysia.

The volcano is New Zealand's most active volcano till date and more than half of it is underwater. The last time the volcano erupted was in 2016 and the last major eruption took place in 2000. More than 10,000 people visit the tourist place every year. A level four alert had been issued for the volcano.

