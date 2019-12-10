Paramedic Likens New Zealand Volcano Eruption To TV Series 'Chernobyl'

A paramedic official, Russell Clark who jetted off to help the victims of the New Zealand volcanic eruption said on December 10 that it was a shocking experience for him which is very similar to the scene of a TV drama mini-series "Chernobyl". He said that everything was just engulfed in ash and smoke. He added that he felt quite overwhelmed. The paramedic official works with the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter emergency service which was rushed to the spot of incidence at Whakatane to assist in the rescue efforts. Whakatane is located on the North Island's east coast and it is the main attraction for tourists to White Island, which is about 50 kilometres off the coast.

My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

Volcano erupted on Monday

He said that there were reports of casualties. He added that they were getting information about high-acuity and very critical patients. At least 50 people were stranded on White Island after a volcano suddenly erupted on Monday. 24 people are presumed dead and rest are being treated for injuries and severe burns. According to reports, the volcano erupted at around 2:11pm and was visible from the east coast of the North Island. New Zealand police have confirmed that despite several efforts to try and find trapped people there were no signs of life on the island.

New Zealand volcano eruption

Many of the people caught up in the disaster are believed to be Australian. Australian PM Scott Morrison released a statement where he admitted that Australian citizens were caught up in the disaster and he offered help if New Zealand needed. Around 30 cruise passengers are also believed to be trapped on the island. The cruise passengers were on a day trip from the vessel Ovation of Seas.

