New Zealand's Deputy PM Calls For Delay To September Elections Amid Pandemic

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced on August 16 for a delay to the scheduled September general election due to a sudden surge in coronavirus infections. As per reports, New Zealand's most populated city Auckland reported new infections after the country had been free of infections for 102 days. Peters, the leader of the New Zealand First party, wrote in a letter to Ardern that this will compromise the ability to hold a "free and fair election" on September. 19.

13 new cases reported

On Sunday, New Zealand recorded 13 confirmed infections, bringing the number of active cases to 69, according to the reports. Ardern extended the coronavirus lockdown in the country's largest city Auckland after the nation’s first outbreak in more than three months was reported.

According to the reports, under level 3 restriction of lockdown, people have been asked to stay indoors and all consumer-facing business establishments will be closed until August 26. In addition to this, level 2 restrictions that include social distancing and gathering limits, will also be extended until the same day across other parts of the country.

Ardern was reported to have told the media that this move is in line with New Zealand’s philosophy of “going hard and going early". She added that to help people cope with the economic repression, a wage subsidy program and mortgage payment deferral scheme will be extended.

Ardern has said that things would get worse before getting better. Experts believe the virus could have been circulating in Auckland for weeks. New Zealand now has 17 new COVID-19 cases. Ardern, who has been praised worldwide for her handling of the pandemic, is reported to have stated that the new cases in New Zealand are proof that COVID-19 is a tricky virus and can spread easily.

