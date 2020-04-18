Nigerian President's Chief Of Staff Abba Kyari Dies Of Coronavirus

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's top aide died of coronavirus on April 17, the presidency informed in a statement. Abba Kyari, the president's chief of staff was undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus in late March. According to reports, Kyari had travelled to Germany before testing positive for the deadly disease, forcing a bunch of other top Nigerian officials to self-quarantine.

Abba Kyari dies of coronavirus

As per reports, Kyari on March 29 had issued a statement confirming that he had contracted coronavirus and was being shifted to Lagos for private medical treatment and said that he hoped to be back at work very soon. Kyari, who was in his 70s is the highest-profile COVID-19 casualty in the most populous African nation. Kyari was one of the few influential figures in the group of advisers around President Buhari.

The presidency in the statement said, 'The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020. May God accept his soul."

Nigeria's capital city Abuja and economic hub Lagos had been placed under a strict lockdown since March 31, which was later extended for another two-weeks by President Buhari. State governors had been asked to impose a number of measures in other regions by the central government. According to data by worldometer, Nigeria has recorded 493 cases of coronavirus so far, of which 17 people have lost their lives, while two patients remain under critical conditions.

(Image Credit: AP)

