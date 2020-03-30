The Debate
Nigeria Imposes 14-day Lockdown In Lagos, Abuja To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Rest of the World News

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria’s President Muhammad Buhari ordered ‘cessation of all movements’ for the next 14-days in the city of Lagos and capital Abuja.

Nigeria

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria’s President Muhammad Buhari ordered ‘cessation of all movements’ for the next 14-days in the city of Lagos and capital Abuja. As per reports, Nigeria currently has nearly 100 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has also claimed one life in the country. While speaking at a televised address to the nation, Buhari ordered all citizens to stay in their homes and urged them to postpone travel to and fro from other states. 

Furthermore, Buhari also said that the restriction also covers Ogun state, which is neighbouring Lagos. He also stated that the measures, however, do not apply to hospitals and other medical establishments. He also released a list of commercial establishments which are exempted from the order, although, he said that access will be restricted and monitored. 

In a tweet, he further added, “All seaports in Lagos shall remain operational in accordance with the guidelines I issued earlier. Vehicles and drivers conveying essential cargoes from these Ports to other parts of the country will be screened thoroughly before departure by the Ports Health Authority”. 

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 34,000 lives worldwide as of March 29. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 199 countries and has infected more than 724,592 people. Out of the total infections, 152,076 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling. 

