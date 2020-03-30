Nigeria Imposes 14-day Lockdown In Lagos, Abuja To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria’s President Muhammad Buhari ordered ‘cessation of all movements’ for the next 14-days in the city of Lagos and capital Abuja. As per reports, Nigeria currently has nearly 100 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has also claimed one life in the country. While speaking at a televised address to the nation, Buhari ordered all citizens to stay in their homes and urged them to postpone travel to and fro from other states.

Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 29, 2020

Furthermore, Buhari also said that the restriction also covers Ogun state, which is neighbouring Lagos. He also stated that the measures, however, do not apply to hospitals and other medical establishments. He also released a list of commercial establishments which are exempted from the order, although, he said that access will be restricted and monitored.

This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 29, 2020

Furthermore, commercial establishments such as;



a. food processing, distribution and retail companies;



b. petroleum distribution and retail entities,



c. power generation, transmission and distribution companies; and



d. private security companies



are also exempted. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 29, 2020

In a tweet, he further added, “All seaports in Lagos shall remain operational in accordance with the guidelines I issued earlier. Vehicles and drivers conveying essential cargoes from these Ports to other parts of the country will be screened thoroughly before departure by the Ports Health Authority”.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 34,000 lives worldwide as of March 29. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 199 countries and has infected more than 724,592 people. Out of the total infections, 152,076 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

