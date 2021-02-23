Last Updated:

Myanmar Coup Protests Grow In Strength As Army Crackdowns On Civil Disobedience Movement

Myanmar’s anti-coup protesters returned to the streets after Aung San Suu Kyi’s govt was ousted at the start of Feb by the military over election fraud claims

Sule Pagoda protests
Protestors organise march towards Yangon’s Sule Pagoda — (stupa located in the heart of Yangon) historically, a rallying point for major protests against previous ruling juntas

Aung San Suu Kyi
Protestors, mostly from the Gen Z group take to the streets to organise rallies via social media. Creative use of posters & digital posts shared across the nation

CDM
Posters calling for the monumental Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) that urges government employees to not stay back home as a form of protest against the military's coup

#WhatsHappeninginMyanmar
Posters urging people to resist military & dictatorship after a judge in Naypyitaw said that illegally detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, would remain in detention until Feb 16

Myanmar Protests
Posters and banners eulogising a 20-year-old woman shot dead by the Military Junta who was part of the original protests that continues resisting the Tatmadaw (Myanmar military)

3-finger protest
Myanmar's pro-democracy protestors adopt the striking 3-finger salute as a symbol of resistance against the military junta

#whatshappeninginmyanmar posters
Tech-savvy protestors well-versed with the significance of digital media get the word out with quirky hashtags and hard-hitting messages in the form of posters, photos and short clips on social media

send humanitarian aid banner
Myanmar protestors calling on international agencies to take notice of the prevailing conditions and the citizens are being treated, with a comparison of how they were treated in 1988 and now in 2021

police shoot protestors in Myanmar
The defunct Myanmar Police now controlled by the military taking orders to shoot protestors with real bullets. The incident triggered outrage as the person collapsed after taking a bullet to the head

Min Aung Hlaing
Poster calling the current Senior General of Myanmar a 'thief' — who is now in control of the country after imposing a year-long emergency. He authorised the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and NLD leaders

