Myanmar Coup Protests Grow In Strength As Army Crackdowns On Civil Disobedience Movement

Protestors organise march towards Yangon’s Sule Pagoda — (stupa located in the heart of Yangon) historically, a rallying point for major protests against previous ruling juntas
Protestors, mostly from the Gen Z group take to the streets to organise rallies via social media. Creative use of posters & digital posts shared across the nation
Posters calling for the monumental Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) that urges government employees to not stay back home as a form of protest against the military's coup
Posters urging people to resist military & dictatorship after a judge in Naypyitaw said that illegally detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, would remain in detention until Feb 16
Posters and banners eulogising a 20-year-old woman shot dead by the Military Junta who was part of the original protests that continues resisting the Tatmadaw (Myanmar military)
Myanmar's pro-democracy protestors adopt the striking 3-finger salute as a symbol of resistance against the military junta
Tech-savvy protestors well-versed with the significance of digital media get the word out with quirky hashtags and hard-hitting messages in the form of posters, photos and short clips on social media
Myanmar protestors calling on international agencies to take notice of the prevailing conditions and the citizens are being treated, with a comparison of how they were treated in 1988 and now in 2021
The defunct Myanmar Police now controlled by the military taking orders to shoot protestors with real bullets. The incident triggered outrage as the person collapsed after taking a bullet to the head