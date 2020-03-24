AICE Exams Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak? Check Details Here

Coronavirus has caused a lot of problems for the people. Some of the exams were also postponed due to the deadly virus. The virus has been spreading rapidly because of which people have been staying at home for weeks. Recently, the University of Cambridge also took a tough decision amid the spread of Coronavirus. Students had questions in mind - were their AS & A Level, Cambridge Pre-U and AICE exams cancelled? Find the answer to this question.

Are AS and A-Level, Cambridge Pre-U and AICE exams cancelled?

Due to the current situation of the COVID-19, the Cambridge Assessment International Education has decided not to run any international examinations in the May/June 2020 series in any country. Therefore, AS and A-Level, Cambridge Pre-U, IGCSE and AICE exams have been cancelled. This decision was taken to protect the safety and well-being of the students and teachers. There were speculations of the AICE exams being postponed.

Today we have taken the difficult decision not to run our international examinations in the May/June 2020 series in any country.



Please visit ➡️https://t.co/1FSMcMu5tj to read our full statement. pic.twitter.com/xJamSLvkr4 — Cambridge Assessment International Education (@CambridgeInt) March 23, 2020

What will be the procedure of grading after cancellation?

Yes, the students will get a grade and a certificate. However, it is not decided yet how will the students receive those grades. However, Cambridge has made sure that the students face a disadvantage as a result of these extraordinary circumstances.

Cambridge AICE exam dates

The computer-based AICE exams were scheduled to take place in May and June. The dates of the same were May 28, June 10 and June 20. But due to the Coronavirus, the exams have been cancelled this year.

Update for Cambridge University students

The Cambridge University has made sure that they will provide an update for schools on March 26, 2020. The schools will need clear guidance and idea on how to provide grades to the students after the cancellations of the exam. Cambridge University stated that they will be working towards the situation.

