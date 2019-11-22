Jeremy Corbyn On Prince Andrew's Alleged Connection With Epstein: 'Nobody Is Above Law'

UK's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was asked whether Prince Andrew should give a statement to the US authorities about his alleged connection to Jeffry Epstein, to which Corbyn replied that no one can be above the law and anyone who is guilty of doing something wrong should be open to investigations. He further added that the accusations about Epstein were completely appalling and added that it should be taken into account that the Epstein's victims were young women who were treated harshly.

Heavily criticised

Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and eighth in line to the throne, has been heavily criticised over his links to multimillionaire Epstein, who died in custody in the US in August. A photograph apparently showing Andrew with his arm around then 17-year-old Roberts, now Giuffre, and with Epstein's friend Ghislaine Maxwell standing in the background, has been widely published. Supporters of Andrew, however, have disputed its authenticity.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a girl under the age of 18 for prostitution and served 13 months in US prison before being released on probation.

Prince Andrew denies all allegations

Prince Andrew stepped down from his official duties on November 20, stating that the controversy surrounding his association with Jeffry Epstein had disrupted the royal family's work. He has been criticised over his links to multimillionaire Epstein. The US financier has been accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre as she alleged that she was forced into sexual encounters with the prince while she was underage.

Back in 2015, Giuffre reportedly alleged that Epstein forced her to perform sex acts with several prominent men, including Prince Andrew in 2001. However, the prince stated that he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and has denied all the allegations.

Britain's Prince Andrew has said he does not remember meeting Virginia Roberts, one of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, who says she was forced to have sex with the royal. But Andrew admitted that his decision to remain friends with Epstein after he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008 was a serious error of judgement.

(With inputs from agencies)