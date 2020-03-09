North Korea Fired Three Unidentified Short-range Projectiles: South Korea

North Korea fired three unidentified short-range projectiles off its east-coast on March 9, said South Korea’s military. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a statement, said that the projectiles were fired from an eastern coastal town in the South Hamgyong province which flew as far as 200 kilometres and 50 kilometres in altitude.

Pyongyang launched the projectiles days after threatening to take “momentous action” to protest against the condemnation over live-fire artillery exercises in supervision of their Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. While Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga called the latest action of Pyongyang a “serious threat” to the peace and safety of the country, he confirmed that none of the projectiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Suga said that the projectiles were likely ballistic which travelled 100 to 200 kilometres.

On March 1, North Korea had ended its months-long hiatus and launched two unidentified projectiles into the eastern sea. The projectiles were launched from an area near Wonsan, a port town east of Pyongyang, but the range and type of weapon were not identified. The resumption of the missile testing received condemnation from several countries and was discussed at the United Nations Security Council. While UNSC didn’t issue any statement regarding the issue, five other European countries raised concerns and condemned “provocation” actions.

'Abandon ballistic missile programs'

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, and Estonia, had said in a joint statement the missile tests undermine regional security and stability, as well as international peace and security, and are in clear violation of unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions. They also urged North Korea to engage in “good faith” in meaningful negotiations with the United States aimed at denuclearization and take concrete steps to abandon all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

“We call on the international community to comply with the obligation to strictly enforce these sanctions, including by reporting on their implementation in accordance with the resolutions adopted by the Council,” the statement read.

(With AP inputs)