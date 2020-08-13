North Korea Floods May Have Damaged Pump Houses Connected To Nuclear Facility: Report

A US-based think-tank said that the recent flooding in North Korea may have damaged pump houses connected to a nuclear facility, exposing the vulnerability to extreme weather events. Analysts at 38 North said the satellite imagery showed that Pyongyang failed to meet the challenge of rising waters despite ongoing efforts to improve the embankment along Kuryong river.

“Commercial satellite imagery of the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center from August 6 reveals significant flooding along the Kuryong River, perhaps the worst in the past several years,” said the website which monitors North Korea.

The Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center is a major nuclear facility located in Nyongbyon County, about 100 km north of Pyongyang. The think-tank said that the flooding exposed the vulnerability of nuclear reactors’ cooling systems against extreme weather events, with a potential to damage the pumps and their power systems.

UEP spared

Analysts said that the 5 MWe Reactor and the Experimental Light Water Reactor (ELWR) would need consistent water flow if and when they start operations. They argued that the clogging of piping systems, which draw water from the river, or damaged pumps would necessitate a shutdown in such case. However, the major facilities within the complex, such as the Uranium Enrichment Plant (UEP), have been spared, they added.

“Partial coverage of the area from August 8 and 11 shows the waters have retreated, suggesting that the major facilities within the complex, such as the Uranium Enrichment Plant (UEP), have been spared,” the website added.

According to the report, satellite imagery from August 6 showed a dramatic rise in the water level of the Kuryong River that flows alongside the Yongbyon complex when compared to the pictures of July 22. Analysts said that though the security wall around the reactor complex was not breached, the water had reached the two pump houses that service the reactors and completely submerged their respective bases.

(Image credit: AP)