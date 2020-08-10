North Korea: Red Cross Trains Volunteers To Help Fight Coronavirus And Floods

The Red Cross has trained more than 43,000 volunteers to help North Korea to fight coronavirus and provide flood assistance. Reports suggest that these volunteers will also provide help Kaesong, which is under a lockdown. North Korea often suffers heavy damage from summer rains due to poor drainage and deforestation. However, this time the damage has been doubled due to COVID-19.

Current situation in North Korea

According to reports, last month the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency. He also imposed a lockdown in Kaesong. This was done after a man returned from the South, showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus. However, coronavirus is not the only crisis that is being fought by the Koreans. Heavy rains and floods have contributed to the crisis.

Reports suggest that floods and rains have raised concerns about crop damage and food supplies. Antony Balmain, the spokesman of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said that they have built a network of volunteers to help residents in all the nine provinces. He added that this is being done to fight the virus and reduce the damage done by the floods.

According to reports, in Kaesong IFRC volunteers were providing 2,100 families with relief items including tampulins, kitchen sets, quilts, water containers and hygiene kits. Kaesong is coping up with the lockdown and the floods, both at the same time. Leader Kim Jong Un had sent aid packaged to Kaesong. Reports suggest that the grain supplies from Pyongyang had arrived in another county he visited last week.

Although there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in North korea, strict quarantine measures have been imposed. According to reports, last month, the IFRC provided North Korea with kits to run up to 10,000 coronavirus tests. Things like infrared thermometers, surgical masks, gowns and protective gears were also provided.

(Image Credits: AP)