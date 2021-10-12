North Korea: Kim Jong Un Calls For Improving People’s Lives Amid ‘grim’ Economy Post COVID

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on October 11 asked officials to focus on improving the lives of citizens via the recovery of the country’s COVID-19 battered economy, according to state media. Kim’s appeal was made as the country marked the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea on October 11, KCNA news agency reported.

Discussing the “unprecedented difficulties” witnessed by North Korea, Kim stated that the country’s ruling party had to develop single-minded unity in face of the “grim situation.” The anniversary was marked by the North with the art performances, galas, and fireworks, KCNA reported, although there was no military parade held.

North Korea’s autocratic ruler urged his country to make collective efforts to focus on improving people's lives during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Worker's Party of Korea stated that the North was challenged with a "huge tasks for adjusting and developing the state economy" and accomplishing the economic goals. He added that "the only way for dynamically pushing forward the unprecedented crucial work despite the grim situation is for the entire Party to get united.” The latter was reported adding that Kim’s party was not chasing the privilege and preferential treatment, and was keeping in mind whether their work infringed "upon the interests of the people or cause trouble to the people.”

North Korea rejected vaccines, international community's help

As North Korea grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, it rejected several imported COVID vaccine doses, and help from the international community, including supply through an UN-backed immunisation programme, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to carry out a tougher epidemic prevention campaign in "our style." Officials must bear in mind that tightening epidemic prevention is the task of paramount importance which must not be loosened even a moment," Kim stated during a politburo meeting, North Korean agency KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged for "further rounding off our style epidemic prevention system" while emphasising the necessity for material and technical means of coronavirus prevention as well as increased health professional credentials.