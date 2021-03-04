North Korea May Be Extracting Plutonium, Latest Satellite Images Suggest

As per the latest satellite images, North Korea might be trying to extract plutonium to make more nuclear weapons at its main atomic complex. This comes a few days after Kim Jong Un vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal. The 38 North website says that the images indicate that a coal-fired steam plant at North’s Yongbyon nuclear complex is in operation after about a two-year hiatus.

Extracting plutonium

This suggests 'preparations for spent fuel reprocessing could be underway to extract plutonium needed for North Korea’s nuclear weapon' said the website. It further added that 'this could also mean simply the facility is being prepped to handle radioactive waste'. Earlier, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that some facilities in North Korea still continue to operate. Speaking to IAEA’s board of governors, Grossi said, "The DPRK’s nuclear activities remain a cause for serious concern. The continuation of the DPRK’s nuclear program is a clear violation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable".

(This Tuesday, March 2, 2021 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a steam plant, left, and North Korea’s main atomic complex, right, in Yongbyon, North Korea. Smoke was observed emanating from the plant’s smokestack at various times from late February and early March. Image Credits: AP)

(North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium to make more nuclear weapons at the complex, recent satellite photos indicated, weeks after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal. Image Credits: AP)

After the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Monday expressed "serious concern" about North Korea's nuclear programme, the United States said it is closely monitoring the development of the Korean peninsula. Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, head of intelligence for the US Indo-Pacific Command, dubbed Pyongyang's nuclear activity as "deeply concerning" and said the current administration is reviewing its North Korea policy. Studeman, during an online event on Tuesday, warned of renewed tensions with North Korea if IAEA's conclusion that Pyongyang is reprocessing nuclear fuel is true.

Earlier, Biden's predecessor Donald Trump failed to reach a consensus with North Korea on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. Media reports suggest that Pyongyang never stalled its nuclear programme even after two meetings with Donald Trump in 2019. The new Secretary of State Antony Blinken had informed the Senate in January that Biden's administration will conduct the review of North Korea policy to look for ways to increase pressure on Pyongyang.

