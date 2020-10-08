North Korea May Unveil Powerful Missiles During Celebratory Parade: Report

As North Korea preparing to celebrate 75th founding anniversary of the ruling party on October 10, experts are speculating about a possible unveiling of newly developed, powerful missiles. A South Korean professor reportedly said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would like to mobilise the public amid economic crisis and send a strong message to the entire world amid a deadlock in nuclear diplomacy.

“His people are considerably wearied and his economy is in trouble ... so Kim Jong Un would want to mobilise his people and stress a self-reliant policy to quell their complaints and draw their loyalty,” Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University in South Korea, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Recent satellite images have suggested the presence of a vehicle carrying intercontinental ballistic missile at a parade training ground in Pyongyang suburbs. A US-based think-tank had said that the vehicle, spotted at a parade training ground, maybe carrying intercontinental ballistic missile amid signs of preparation for celebratory parade on October 10.

Analysis of satellite imagery

38 North, a program of the Stimson Center dedicated to analysing events in and around North Korea, released satellite imagery of Mirim Parade Training Ground on September 22. The analysts said that the shape and size of the vehicle suggests a transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) for a large missile. However, they also added that it could be a towed mobile-erector-launcher (MEL) with its truck-tractor attached, citing insufficient imagery resolution.

“While imagery resolution is insufficient to determine exactly what the vehicle is, relative size and shape suggests that it may be a transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) for a large missile,” the group said.

They acknowledged that the vehicle could be something else but added that it seems unlikely in this particular location and circumstance.” The Mirim facility has regularly been used as a rehearsal location for parades but the rehearsals, according to 38 North, started slightly later when compared to previous years, possibly because of COVID-19 measures and weather constraints.

The group had earlier reported the gathering of hundreds of vehicles and thousands of troops ahead of the major military parade. The think-tank had released satellite imagery which showed the formation of troops and vehicles at the Mirim Parade Training Ground and a replica of Kim II Sung Square, where the actual parade will take place.

