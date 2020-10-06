North Korea's Kim Jong Un Announces 80-day Campaign To Attain Goals Before Next Congress

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly called on the country to start an 80-day campaign to attain the goal in every sector before the ruling party holds a congress in January to set a new five-year plan for the economic development of the country. According to state news agency KCNA, Kim announced at a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on October 6. North Korea faced multifold setback of severe flooding and storm amid an already struggling economy due to coronavirus pandemic and sanctions.

“We have performed historical feats with our costly efforts, boldly overcoming unprecedentedly grave trials and difficulties this year, but we should not rest on our laurels,” KCNA said.

“We still face the challenges that cannot be overlooked and there are many goals we have to attain within this year,” it added.

In August, the party had decided to convene the congress to set forth a new line of “struggle and strategic and tactical policies” after reviewing the past progress. Kim reportedly assessed achievements and shortcomings that have been seen in the Party and the state affairs for the past four years the 7th Congress. North’s leader analysed the “unexpected and inevitable challenges in various aspects” face by the country and the situation in the Korean peninsula, KCNA reported.

Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee had suggested convening the 8th Congress to analyse and review the shortcomings in the implementation of the decisions made at the 7th Congress in a “comprehensive, three-dimensional and anatomical way”. KCNA reported that the congress will discuss and decide on the strategic tasks for the Party and the government in the “new phase of struggle in the crucial period of our revolution.”

75th anniversary

Meanwhile, North Korean troops are preparing for a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) which was founded on October 10, 1945. Kim is expected to attend the event after he remained absent from commemorations of his grandfather’s birth anniversary which triggered speculations around unusual break away from traditions.

(Image: AP)