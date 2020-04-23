North Korea's State Media Remains Silent On Kim's Health Condition Amid Speculations

Amid intense speculation regarding the health of the North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, the state media did not mention his health condition or his whereabouts on April 22. The unusual silence of KCNA, the state news agency, was palpable in its reports where it mentioned the older and undated comments of its Supreme Leader but shied away from writing on his current situation.

US media had reported that Kim contracted COVID-19 from a Chinese doctor who had flown in to help him with a cardiovascular procedure. Contradictory reports have been emerging since then in which some suggested 'stable condition' while some claimed that the North Korean leader went brain-dead after surgery.

Earlier, the North Korean legislature held its third session on April 12 in the absence of its Supreme Leader. He also remained absent from commemorations of his grandfather’s birth anniversary which triggered speculations around unusual break away from traditions. Experts have then suggested that the North’s leader might be looking to establish himself as an independent and modern leader rather than a mere descendant of his predecessors.

However, it was later reported that Kim couldn’t attend important events because of his underlying health condition. Surprisingly, North Korea has not reported a single case of coronavirus so far which the Politburo had reportedly called as a result of the country’s top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures from the outset.

Read: Suspense Deepens As North Korean Media Remains Tight-lipped On Kim Jong-un's Health

Independent verification not possible

Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it has been receiving weekly updates from the health ministry and the country even has the capacity to test coronavirus in its national reference laboratory in Pyongyang. It remains almost impossible for foreign media to independently confirm the health condition of North Korea’s leader due to the lack of press freedom.

Read: Trump Breaks Silence On Kim Jong-un's Health; Quotes News On North Korea's Supreme Leader

Reporters Without Borders, in its recent World Press Freedom Index report, said that foreign correspondents are not permitted to investigate the measures taken by Pyongyang to protect itself from the pandemic. The dissemination of news about the coronavirus is also restricted by technical means as the internal transmission of documents is in the hands of the national intranet, putting almost total control of communications

Read: Kim Jong-Un's Sister Kim Yo-Jong North Korea's Supreme Leader-in Waiting Amid Health Fear?

Read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un Caught Covid From Chinese Doctor; Currently Stable: Reports