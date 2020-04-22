Suspense Deepens As North Korean Media Remains Tight-lipped On Kim Jong-un's Health

Despite massive speculation about the health of North Korea's Supreme leader Kim Jong-un, an international media agency on Wednesday said that the North Korean state media made no mention of his health or his next appearance.

Meanwhile, Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, on Wednesday clarified that it's report has not mentioned 'the leader being in critical condition or being on the verge of death'. It said that Kim recently underwent heart surgery and continues to recuperate from the procedure at a villa outside of Pyongyang. The hospital is located near Mount Myohyang, in North Pyongan Province, and is exclusively for the use of the Kim family, the report added.

It had on Monday reported that Kim, who is believed to be about 36, was hospitalised on April 12, hours before the cardiovascular procedure. It said his health had deteriorated since August due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork.

Donald Trump on Kim's health

Amid several reports about the health of North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong-un, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday wished him "well", issuing his first statement amid the speculation. However, he stopped short of directly commenting on his health amid reports that he underwent bypass surgery.

When asked about the same during Donald Trump's White House briefing on the Covid crisis, he said: "I wish him well," noting the "good relationship" he shares with the North Korean leader. "If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that the news is saying, it's a very serious condition," he said.

Reports about Kim Jong-Un's health

Earlier on Tuesday, the first report came in from a US-based channel saying that Kim Jong-un is "gravely ill" after he underwent a bypass surgery. Soon after, several reports were floated in US media, while a news portal, citing 'multiple US officials', said that Kim Jong-Un caught COVID-19 from a Chinese doctor flown in to help with his heart surgery, and another report going to the extent of claiming that Kim was 'brain-dead' after surgery. Later in the day, quoting a Chinese CCP party source, an international media agency reported that Kim is not 'believed to be critically ill.'

