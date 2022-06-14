North Korea Possesses 20 Or Less Nuclear Warheads, Claims Sweden-based Think Tank

In a recent development, a leading international security think tank claimed that North Korea possesses not more than 20 nuclear warheads. The report comes amid mounting concerns that Pyongyang could launch a nuclear test anytime in the future. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimated the amount of actually assembled warheads North Korea possesses as of the year 2022. For the first time, the estimates for North Korea were included in the global nuclear-weapons inventory, Kyodo News reported.

Meanwhile, North Korea's neighbours - Japan and South Korea, as well as their ally, the United States, are bracing for a new nuclear test, which, if carried out, would be Pyongyang's 7th in total. The Sweden-based defence think tank also claimed that North Korea's stockpile of fissile material has risen significantly in 2021, enough to make 45 to 55 nuclear warheads. According to reports, it may also include a modest number of warheads for medium-range ballistic missiles. Notably, North Korea has also increased tensions on the Korean Peninsula by launching multiple ballistic missiles since the beginning of the year.

Russia boasts of maximum nuclear warheads with 5,977: Report

As of January 2022, the total number of nuclear warheads across the globe was projected to be 12,705. Despite the fact that the number was down from 13,080 a year ago, the report predicted that the worldwide nuclear arsenal would increase over the next decade. According to SIPRI, the probability of nuclear weapons being used appears to be higher now than at any time since the Cold War, given Russia's nuclear sabre-rattling amid its invasion of Ukraine in late February. With as many as 5,977 nuclear warheads, Russia possesses the maximum nuclear arsenal in the world, followed by the United States with 5,428. As per reports, they are responsible for roughly 90% of the world's nuclear weapons.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests so far

It is pertinent to mention here that North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests so far, all of which have taken place at the Punggye-ri test site. The most recent test was conducted in September of 2017. The country has also been rapidly increasing its missile tests as part of its weapon development programme. From hypersonic to short-range, immediate, and long-range missiles, the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has mostly overseen the launch of such missiles launch.

Image: AP