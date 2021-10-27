North Korea Refutes UN Report On Humanitarian Conditions, Calls It 'Malicious Slander'

An unidentified spokesperson for the Korea Association for Human Rights Studies has called a report by a United Nations rights investigator, a "malicious slander." Ojea Quintana released a report this month by expressing worry about North Korea's human rights and the humanitarian condition. In his most recent assessment, Tomas Ojea Quintana, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in North Korea, stated that the country's most vulnerable citizens face famine as it has plunged farther into isolation as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ojea Quintana said international restrictions placed over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme should be relaxed in order to deliver more aid, but he also condemned abuses such as political jail camps and said self-imposed border lockdowns to prevent a COVID-19 spread had exacerbated conditions. An unidentified spokesperson for the Korea Association for Human Rights Studies said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA, "Not content with distorting our reality, the 'special rapporteur' has pointed a finger at our 'people's livelihood' and viciously picked on the most realistic and appropriate anti-epidemic measures taken by our state for our own specific need in order to cope with the global epidemic."

North Korea refutes Ojea Quintana's claim

According to the statement, North Korea does not accept Ojea Quintana's mandate and accuses him of being part of a US-backed conspiracy to interfere in other countries' domestic affairs. The statement read, "our state takes full responsibility for the life security and livelihood of our people, and we have never asked anyone to worry about the living conditions of our people." Leader Kim Jong Un admitted in June that the food situation was "tight" as a result of last year's natural catastrophes, and that civilians had made sacrifices during the pandemic. North Korea has not reported any cases of COVID-19 and has implemented strong anti-virus measures such as border closures and domestic travel restrictions.

North Korea asked to stop underwater missile tests

A senior US envoy urged North Korea to stop testing missiles and resume nuclear talks only days after the country launched its first underwater-launched ballistic missile in two years. Despite the fact that nuclear discussions between Washington and Pyongyang are still deadlocked, US Ambassador to North Korea Sung Kim spoke after meeting with South Korean authorities to discuss North Korea's recent missile testing.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: UN