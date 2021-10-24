United Nations Day 2021: Here's All You Need To Know About Its History And Significance

United Nations on 24 October marks the 76th anniversary of its official establishment in 1945 as ‘UN Day’. On this day, the UN Charter entered into force to felicitate the global cooperation among the countries and reinvigorate the inclusive, networked, and effective multilateralism throughout the world.

The UN Day is marked on Sunday, October 24, as the world recovers from the reeling aftermath of the global COVID-19 pandemic that left several countries distraught and in great upheaval. However, the UN Member States came together to recognise the challenges and collaboratively lead a response on vaccine supply and medical aid. As the UN celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the UN charter, here’s the history and significance of this day.

"It's the light in the darkness.

Where there is conflict,

where there is injustice,

where there is poverty,

there is help on the way."@UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace @ForestWhitaker shares his vision of the United Nations ahead of #UNDay. https://t.co/A4vlMHJDoM pic.twitter.com/D5j2if2vTV — United Nations (@UN) October 23, 2021

🇺🇳 HUMAN RIGHTS

🇺🇳 EQUALITY

🇺🇳 DIGNITY & WORTH OF EVERY PERSON

🇺🇳 INTERNATIONAL LAW

🇺🇳 PEACE



On Sunday's #UNDay, we celebrate the ideals laid out in the UN Charter over 75 years ago - more relevant today than ever.https://t.co/C0Cqalfqih pic.twitter.com/2FqjPq7VMr — United Nations (@UN) October 24, 2021

History of United Nations Day

On October 24, 1945, the United Nations was formed with 51 members as it embarked on the broader global process of reflection, engaging a wide array of stakeholders in countries worldwide, including the Member States, thought leaders, young people, civil society in the UN’s system. The intergovernmental organisation to date has nearly 193 Member States and more than 1.5 million participants to support international cooperation and decision making.

UN’s member states work with the President of the General Assembly and its partners. Just two years after its establishment, in 1947, the global agency announced the Charter of the United Nations which “shall be devoted to making known to the people of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for its work”. United Nations Resolution 2782 was adopted by the agency in 1971, following which, the UN declared an official international observance of the United Nations Day on October 24. It also declared the day as a public holiday.

Significance of United Nations Day: ‘Global unity’

The UN's significance lies in its global multilateralism as it allows the members to express views on forums such as the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, and other bodies. The agency offers mechanisms for governments of the world to solve issues and reach agreements via negotiations. UN’s aim is to "preserve peace, advance justice and constitute a permanent structure for international cooperation." With the ratification of the founding document, the 1945 UN Charter by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.