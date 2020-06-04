North Korea Says US In No Position To Criticise China Over Hong Kong Or Human Rights

North Korea said that the United States is not in a position to criticise China over Hong Kong bill or human rights when the US President threatens to “unleash dogs” on Black Lives Matter protesters at home. An unnamed spokesperson for the international affairs department of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) wrote an article for a state-run newspaper criticising US State Secretary Mike Pompeo remark on recent Chinese actions.

Speaking to Fox News on May 31, Pompeo had said that the Chinese Communist Party intends to destruct western ideas, democracies, values, and puts Americans at risk. He said that if the Chinese are going to treat Hong Kong the same way that they treat mainland China, there is no basis for the United States to treat it differently as well.

Calls Pompeo 'too ignorant'

Calling Pompeo’s remarks “nonsense”, the spokesperson said that the US State Secretary has been deeply engrossed in espionage and plot-breeding against other countries. The official added he has become “too ignorant” to find out where the sun rises and where it sets. The spokesperson lambasted the US administration for putting the “cap of leftist” on protesters and threatening to unleash dogs for suppression.

The US President has been facing criticism for his aggressive stance against the protesters and call for brute force against them. Earlier, he had threatened to deploy active-duty military troops to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests, declaring himself "the president of law and order”. Pointing to the incidents of violent protests, Trump said that violent acts are not of peaceful protests but are examples of “domestic terror”.

“I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore safety and security in America. I am mobilising all available federal resources - civilian and military to stop rioting and looting.." he added.

