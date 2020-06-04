Hong Kong Chief Carrie Lam Criticises Trump Admin For 'Double Standards' On Mass Protests

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has criticised the United States for harbouring ‘Double Standards’ in the light of Trump administration's response to the current unrest in the country triggered by the tragic death of George Floyd. Lam called out Trump administration for criticising Hong Kong protests and police action in the Asian city while underlining that American citizens have now in fact come out in masses to protest against police brutality in the United States.

Exposing 'Double standards'

As per reports, while speaking to local media Carrie Lam said that certain countries who have harshly criticised Hong Kong in the past have been exposed to have ‘double standards'. She added that these countries greatly valued their own internal security and had looked upon Hong Kong with a biased view.

According to reports, Carrie Lam took note of the current riots and protests in the United States triggered by George Floyd's death in police custody and the position adopted by the governments while contrasting them to the protests in Hong Kong last year and the position adopted by the same government back in the day.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police in Minneapolis for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by a police officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass protests in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

(With Inputs from ANI)

