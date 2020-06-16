North Korea Confirms Destruction Of Inter-Korean Liaison Office Amid Leaflet Row

North Korea has confirmed that it destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office and cut all communication lines with South Korea amid rising tension in the Korean peninsula. North’s state-run media KCNA reported that the joint liaison office was “completely ruined” on June 16 in the wake of cutting communication lines with South Korea.

Earlier today, South Korea’s Unification Ministry confirmed that Pyongyang has blown up a joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong in North Korea. The confirmation came after reports of an explosion and smoke near the inter-Korean industrial complex in the border town of North Korea emerged.

North Korea had earlier threatened to permanently shut liaison office with South saying Seoul failed to stop activists from floating 'anti-Pyongyang' leaflets. The inter-Korean relations took a major hit after defectors started floating the leaflets to criticise Kim Jong-un’s regime over human rights violations and nuclear ambitions.

Warning from Kim Jong-un’s sister

Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, had warned South Korea to stop defectors from throwing anti-Pyongyang leaflets near the de-militarised zone. On June 4, Kim Yo issued a statement saying Seoul will be “forced to pay a dear price” if they let the activities continue. In the statement published by KCNA, Kim’s sister called the defectors “human scums” and “illiterate”.

North’s strong reaction prompted South to take immediate action and decided to press charges against the activist groups. South Korea’s Unification Ministry said in a statement the groups violated the agreement between the leaders of the North and the South and created tension. South Korea abides by democratic principles to govern the nation and the plan to take action against defector groups triggered a debate over freedom of expression.

On June 15, South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged North Korea to not reverse the progress made on peace front and return to talks amid rising tension in inter-Korean relations. In a meeting with senior aides, Moon said that the promises of peace on the Korean peninsula by Chairman Kim Jong Un before 80 million people cannot be turned back.

“North Korea should not cut communications, raise tension and try to go back to the past era of confrontation,” said the President.

