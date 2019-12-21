North Korea Says US Could 'pay Dearly' Over Human Rights Criticism

In the latest war of words between North Korea and the United States, Pyongyang has said that Washington could 'pay dearly' for taking its issue with the human rights accord. North Korea even threatened US' 'verbal abuse' would only result in the aggravation of an already tense situation on the Korean peninsula. On December 21 the foreign ministry spokesperson reportedly warned that if the US dared to take the issue with Pyongyang's system, it would have to face retaliation.

The United Nations General Assembly condemned North Korea's 'long-standing and ongoing' violations of human rights in an annual resolution which was sponsored by dozens of countries including the US. It was also rejected by the UN envoy of Pyongyang.

The North Korean foreign ministry's statement is the first one since the US special representative for North Korea, Stephen Beigun, publicly urged Kim Jong Un's nation to return to talks on December 16. However, apart from the recent warning, there has not been any direct response from North Korea to Biegun's entreaty.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on December 20 that he is hopeful that Washington can resume the diplomatic relations with Pyongyang as its year-end deadline approaches the end. North Korea wants the US to drop its 'hostile policy' over its nuclear arsenal.

Reportedly, tensions between both the countries have escalated over the past months with North Korea conducting a series of weapons tests and waged verbal spat with US President Donald Trump.

North Korea-US relations

United States special representative for North Korea, Stephen Beigun recently visited the region to meet with officials from Pyongyang but he had to return without meeting them because apparently he couldn't secure a meeting with his North Korean counterparts.

Beigun, however, visited Seoul and Tokyo for discussions on the regional security situation. While in Seoul, Beigun challenged North Korea to restart discussions and warned that any provocative missile test will be most unhelpful in achieving lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.

Under the leadership of Donald Trump, the United States in 2018 for the first time ever started talks with North Korea. Donald Trump met with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un for a summit meeting held at Sentosa, Singapore to discuss new peaceful relations and denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

(With agency inputs)