US "prepared For Whatever" From North Korea: Top Pentagon General

United States' top Pentagon official General Mark Milley on Friday said the US military is "prepared for whatever" North Korea may offer. North Korea made public statements over the past weeks about the Christmas gift that they might give to the United States. From Christmas gift, North Korea indicated testing another long-range missile in the Korean peninsula. On December 14, North Korea successfully performed a “crucial test” at its long-range rocket launch site that will further strengthen its nuclear deterrent. The test possibly involved technologies to improve intercontinental ballistic missiles that could potentially reach the United States.

Speaking after Mark Milley, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the United States military is ready to fight and win tonight, if needed but stressed upon the need for diplomacy. Esper said that he is hopeful about getting the diplomatic process started again. Talking about Secretary Stephen Beigun's recent visit to China, Esper said that he won't want to comment on the details of the visit but he is confident that political solution is the best way forward to denuclearise the peninsula and to address North Korea's programs.

North Korea-US relations

United States special representative for North Korea, Stephen Beigun recently visited the region to meet with officials from Pyongyang but he had to return without meeting them because apparently he couldn't secure a meeting with his North Korean counterparts. Beigun, however, visited Seoul and Tokyo for discussions on the regional security situation. While in Seoul, Beigun challenged North Korea to restart discussions and warned that any provocative missile test will be most unhelpful in achieving lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States in 2018 for the first time ever started talks with North Korea. Donald Trump met with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un for a summit meeting held at Sentosa, Singapore to discuss new peaceful relations and denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

