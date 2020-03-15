The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

#ViralKindness: People Rally Together To Raise Funds, Spread Awareness About COVID-19

Rest of the World News

As the novel coronavirus continues to affect nations, people are now gathering together to help individuals and communities in need across the world.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
#ViralKindness: People rally together to raise funds, spread awareness about Covid-19

As the novel coronavirus continues to affect nations, people are now gathering together to help individuals and communities in need. Meanwhile, #viralkindness has been trending on Twitter with people using the hashtag to help the elderly and vulnerable by offering everything from money to shopping for neighbours. Many GoFundMe pages have also been set up to help people donate money as well as educate people on other ways to offer support. 

Fundraisers for the homeless 

One fundraiser called ‘London Homeless Welfare Team Coronavirus Help’ has been pooling funds to help the rough sleepers and homeless in London. According to reports, it has raised £1,260 out of the £5,000 target. A similar initiative which has raised €3,898,280 raised of its €4,000,000 target for San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy. 

Read: South Korea Declares Coronavirus-hit Provinces As 'special Disaster Zones'

Read: Amid Global Crisis, Nebraska Prisons To Question Visitors About Coronavirus Exposure

This comes after a postcard created to help the people who have self quarantined has gone viral on the Internet. The postcard which has reportedly beeen created by Becky Vass asks users to fill in their details with the kind of help they can provide and post it to their neighbours in need. The postcard also advises people to stay vigilant while they offer help. It reads, " Coronavirus is contagious. Please take every precaution to ensure you are spreading only kindness. Avoid physical contact (2m distance). Wash your hands regularly. Items should be left on your doorstep."

Read: CAB Suspends All Games Till March 31 Due To Outbreak Of Coronavirus

Read: Celine Dion Postpones Courage World Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Australian
MORRISON LAUDS MODI'S G-20 LINK UP
Madhya Pradesh
MADHYA PRADESH: BJP ISSUES WHIP
Coronavirus
MAHA SCHOOLS CLOSED UNTIL MARCH 31
MHA
MHA CLARIFIES NORMS OF ASSISTANCE
CAB
CAB SUSPENDS ALL GAMES TILL MAR 31
China
CHINA EASES TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS