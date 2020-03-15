ViralKindness: People rally together to raise funds, spread awareness about Covid-19

As the novel coronavirus continues to affect nations, people are now gathering together to help individuals and communities in need. Meanwhile, #viralkindness has been trending on Twitter with people using the hashtag to help the elderly and vulnerable by offering everything from money to shopping for neighbours. Many GoFundMe pages have also been set up to help people donate money as well as educate people on other ways to offer support.

Fundraisers for the homeless

One fundraiser called ‘London Homeless Welfare Team Coronavirus Help’ has been pooling funds to help the rough sleepers and homeless in London. According to reports, it has raised £1,260 out of the £5,000 target. A similar initiative which has raised €3,898,280 raised of its €4,000,000 target for San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy.

This comes after a postcard created to help the people who have self quarantined has gone viral on the Internet. The postcard which has reportedly beeen created by Becky Vass asks users to fill in their details with the kind of help they can provide and post it to their neighbours in need. The postcard also advises people to stay vigilant while they offer help. It reads, " Coronavirus is contagious. Please take every precaution to ensure you are spreading only kindness. Avoid physical contact (2m distance). Wash your hands regularly. Items should be left on your doorstep."

Please print this postcard, fill it out and pop it in your elderly neighbour's letterbox. Simple.#viralkindness pic.twitter.com/yGu1nqbswx — Tanvir M M (@malmuk_tanvir) March 15, 2020

As our 70-something loved ones are likely to go into self isolation, here’s an idea to remain close to them. Visit them but don’t go into their house. Phone them from outside of their house and connect by looking at each other through a window - if possible.#viralkindness — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 15, 2020

I’ll be sending this around to my neighbours later today, a fair few older people live on their own in my street. Please consider doing the same, there will be a lot of folk worrying about how they’re going to manage #viralkindness #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/CqlDurbd1P — ProfElizabethYardley (@ProfLizYardley) March 15, 2020

