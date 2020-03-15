CAB Suspends All Games Till March 31 Due To Outbreak Of Coronavirus

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday suspended all its matches till March 31 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) which has spread its tentacles all over the world.

"It was decided at the meeting that all local matches including 1.. 2. Division Matches as well as University, College, School, District, and various Age Group matches amongst others would be put on hold till March 31, 2020," the CAB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the ongoing Second Division matches and one school match which will finish on March 15, would continue in order to conclude such matches.

The BCCI on Saturday had put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement signed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the Board said prominent tournaments that stand postponed are the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout and the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger, among others.

The junior women's tournaments put on hold until further notice, include the Under-19 One-Day knockout, Under-19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Under-23 knockout and Under-23 One-Day Challenger.

BCCI's meeting with the IPL franchise owners

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has issued a statement wherein it has been mentioned that the BCCI met the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owners at the Board headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday to discuss the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and its impact on the upcoming season.

Both the BCCI, as well as the IPL franchises have reiterated the Indian cricket board's stand of putting the safety and well-being of fans, athletes, and employees as a priority. The board will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments, and other state regulatory bodies to decide on the future course of action in the best interest of public health. The statement concluded with a message that read, "the BCCI and all its stakeholders are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for everyone involved in our great sport and the nation."

