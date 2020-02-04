OIC Rejects Trump's Middle East Plan, Shows Support For Palestine

Organisation of Islamic Corporation (OIC) said that it has rejected the Middle East plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Trump’s plan aims to resolve the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine over territorial claims, international media reported.

Summit in Jeddah

The 57 member body held a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday to discuss the plan. Following the summit, the organisation called on all the member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the American government in implementing it in any form, international media reported.

Resolution Adopted by the Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the #OIC Executive Committee at the Level of Foreign Ministers to discuss the implications of the US Administration's so-called “Deal of the Century”: https://t.co/5KDpF08P4v #Palestine pic.twitter.com/qaPlPILcTK — OIC (@OIC_OCI) February 3, 2020

Trump has claimed that the Middle East plan is a win-win situation for both sides while announcing it on Tuesday alongside the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. He emphasised on the establishment of a two-state solution promising Palestinians a state of their own with a new capital in Abu Dis, a suburb just outside Jerusalem. According to the plan, Trump said that Jerusalem would be the undivided capital of Israel. Palestinians, on the other hand, demand both - occupied East Jerusalem and West Jerusalem to be a part of their future state.

Read: Turkish President Finds Trump's Middle East Peace Plan 'unacceptable'

Read: Japanese Warship Heads To Middle East To Protect Tankers

The Palestinian leaders, who were absent from the announcement had rejected the proposal even before its release. They claimed it to be a new Balfour Declaration that heavily favoured Israel and would deny them a viable independent state. OIC took to twitter to support their decision.

The #OIC reaffirms its principled position and support for #Palestine in the struggle to regain its legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign state with East #Jerusalem as its capital. — OIC (@OIC_OCI) February 2, 2020

In another tweet, it added that the #OIC had reiterated in a previous press statement that the solution to the Palestinian issue must be in accordance with the international law, relevant United Nations resolutions and the Arab peace initiative.

Read: Iran Denounces Middle East Peace Plan By Trump, Calls It 'treason Of Century'

Read: NRI Tax Not To Apply On Bonafide Workers In Middle East

(with inputs from agencies)