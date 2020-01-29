Turkish President Finds Trump's Middle East Peace Plan 'unacceptable'

As United States President Donald Trump unveils the long-awaited Middle East peace plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 28, it sparked reactions globally. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the Israeli-Palestinian peace truce on January 29 and called it 'completely unacceptable'.

An international media quoted the Turkish President who claimed that Israeli capital, Jerusalem is 'sacred for Muslims'. According to Trump's 'vision for peace,' Jerusalem becomes a twin capital which Erdogan cites as 'ignoring Palestinians' rights' while 'legitimising Israel's occupation'.

Similar to Turkey, Iran also issued a statement calling the peace truce as 'shameful' and also the 'treason of the century'. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi not only denounced the peace plan, which according to Trump will put an end to one of the oldest ongoing wars, between Israelis and Palestinians but called it a betrayal to the Islamic community.

The peace plan devised by Trump administration proposes to create the State of Palestine with its capital in east Jerusalem while acknowledging the sovereignty of Israel over important settlement blocs in the West Bank. However, Iran believed such plans are 'vicious' and are 'bound to defeat'. Furthermore, according to Iran's Foreign Minister, the plan is a 'nightmare' for the Middle East as well as the entire world.

Palestinians reject peace plan

Palestinian leaders who had dismissed the plan even before it was unveiled have reportedly called the long-delayed plan biased and deserving to go into the 'dustbin of the history'. Among other reactions, Saudi Arabia 'appreciated' Trump's efforts to devise a peace plan for the Middle East and also called for initiating direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians. The Gulf nation called for an agreement 'that achieves the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people'.

Jordan has reportedly given a calm reaction to the peace plan, while Egypt, which was the first Arab country to reach a peace deal with the Jewish state, has urged Israelis and Palestinians to carefully study the peace deal. The UAE's ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba issued a strikingly positive response to Trump's plan and called it a 'starting point' to return to negotiations.

