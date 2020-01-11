Oman's New Sultan Promises To Follow Line Drawn By Late Sultan Qaboos

The new Sultan of Oman, Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, during his inauguration ceremony reportedly promised to maintain the Gulf Arab state's foreign policy and follow the line drawn by late Sultan Qaboos of maintaining friendly relations with all countries. During his speech broadcast on a local media outlet, he further also called for efforts to develop the relatively small oil producer. Haitham Bin Tariq, on January 11 took the oath before the Council of Oman as the new ruler of the country.

During his speech, he further reportedly affirmed his adherence to maintaining non-interference in the affairs of neighbouring countries, stressing the advancement of the process of cooperation between the countries of the Cooperation council. He also stressed his full commitment to moving the nation forward and his continued support to the Arab League and the achievement of its goal. He further also promised to distance his region from conflicts.

READ: Oman Announces Culture Minister Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said As New Ruler

After Sultan Qaboos bin Said's demise, Oman named Haitham bin Tariq Al Said as the country's new ruler as the authorities reportedly opened a letter by Sultan Qaboos bin Said in which the next successor's name was written. He was the former culture minister and was sworn in by the ruling family council.

The Omani constitution stipulates that a successor must be named by the royal family within three days of the throne falling vacant and the Sultan must be a member of the royal family as well as 'Muslim, mature, rational and legitimate son of the Omani Muslim parents'.

READ: Cousin Of Late Oman Sultan Sworn In As New Ruler

Demise of Qaboos bin Said

The announcement of a new ruler came after Oman's Sultan and one of Middle East's longest-serving rulers, Qaboos bin Said died at the age of 79 on January 10. Qaboos had ruled Oman since taking over in a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of former colonial power Britain. His cause of death was not announced, however, he had been unwell for years and reportedly spent a week in Belgium undergoing medical treatment in early December.

Omanis lined the streets of the capital, Muscat, to catch a glimpse of the motorcade carrying the body of Sultan Qaboos bin Said. The soldiers stood guard along the streets and troops stood in machine-gun nests atop SUVs as citizens and residents of Oman gathered along a highway to see the motorcade carrying the Sultan's body for burial, a local media outlet reported. UAE's Minister of State Anwar Gargash took to twitter to pay his condolences to Qaboos. His post read, “Today, we lost a high profile historical and renaissance figure with the death of Sultan Qaboos, may God have mercy on him”.

READ: Mourners Pay Respects To Omans'

READ: Oman’s Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Dies Aged 79, Three-day Mourning Declared

(with inputs from agencies)