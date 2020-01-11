Oman Announces Culture Minister Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said As New Ruler

After Sultan Qaboos bin Said demise, Oman has reportedly named Haitham bin Tariq Al Said as the country's new ruler on January 11. Sultan Haitham announcement came after the authorities reportedly opened a letter by Sultan Qaboos bin Said who wrote the name of his successor. He was the former culture minister and was sworn in as the ruling family council. According to reports, the Omani constitution stipulates that a successor must be named by the royal family within three days of the throne falling vacant and the Sultan must be a member of the royal family as well as 'Muslim, mature, rational and legitimate some of the Omani Muslim parents'.

As the late Sultan Qaboos had no children and had not publicly appointed a successor to rule the nation, Oman observers has said that sultan's three cousins, including Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, stood the best chance. Qaboos had ruled since taking over in a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of former colonial power Britain. Haitham often played an important role, representing Oman abroad as well. He welcomed Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla upon their arrival to the country for a visit back in 2016.

Omanis pay their last respects

According to international media reports, the announcement came as Omanis lined the streets of the capital, Muscat, to catch a glimpse of the motorcade carrying the body of Sultan Qaboos bin Said. The soldiers stood guard along the streets and troops stood in machine-gun nests atop SUVs as citizens and residents of Oman gathered along a highway to see the motorcade carrying the Sultan's body for burial, a local media outlet reported.

UAE's Minister of State Anwar Gargash took to twitter to pay his condolences to Qaboos. His post read, “Today, we lost a high profile historical and renaissance figure with the death of Sultan Qaboos, may God have mercy on him. A wise and inspiring leader who led the sister renaissance of Oman over 50 years and worked wholeheartedly for the good of his country and people. From the Emirates, Oman's partner, history and destiny, we extend our sincere condolences to the people of Oman on this sad occasion”.

The United States former President George W. Bush also issued a statement stating, “He was a stable force in the Middle East and a strong U.S. ally. His Majesty had a vision for a modern, prosperous, and peaceful Oman, and he willed that vision into reality”.

(With AP inputs)

