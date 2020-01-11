Oman’s Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Dies Aged 79, Three-day Mourning Declared

Oman's Sultan and one of Middle East's longest-serving rulers, Qaboos bin Said died at the age of 79 on January 10, Oman's local news media announced. According to reports, after his death, the council's high military council had called the ruling family to convene and choose a new ruler. Three days of official mourning have been further declared with flags flown at half-mast for 40 days.

Qaboos had ruled since taking over in a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of former colonial power Britain. His cause of death was not announced, however, he had been unwell for years and reportedly spent a week in Belgium undergoing medical treatment in early December. He had no children and he had not appointed a successor.

According to international media reports, a 1996 statue says that the ruling family will have to choose a successor within three days of the throne becoming vacant because of which the high military council called on Oman's ruling family council to convene to choose a new ruler and if they fail to agree a council of military and security officials, supreme court chiefs and heads of the two assemblies will put in power a person whose name has been secretly written by the sultan in a sealed letter.

Leaders condole his demise

After Sultan Qaboos' death, many leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind condoled his demise.

Saddened at the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman, a close friend of India. The world has lost a great leader and a statesman who worked tirelessly towards building peace in the region and the world. My condolences to the Omani Govt and its people in this hour of grief — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 11, 2020

Pained by the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman, a close friend of India. A great leader, true statesman and symbol of peace who worked tirelessly towards betterment of region. My condolences to the Omani Govt and its people. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 11, 2020

Sultan Qaboos was a valuable partner of the United States for decades, building on a relationship our nations set forth in the 1833 Treaty of Amity and Commerce. I am confident his successor will continue to advance the shared interests of our two countries. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 11, 2020

