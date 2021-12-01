Omicron Variant: SAGE Report Warns UK Might Face Very Big Wave Of Infection

UK might see a substantial wave of COVID infections as the result of the Omicron variant. According to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), the new variant is very likely to evade existing vaccine protection to some extent. As per the reports of BBC, Sage released official notes which stated that any considerable loss in infection prevention might still result in a very huge wave of infections. It continued by stating that this would potentially lead to a significant number of hospitalizations.

Despite the fact that the Sage scientists are unknown how big an omicron infection outbreak could be, they cautioned that Boris Johnson's government may need to take strict measures, as the Prime Minister has pledged to provide a COVID booster shot to everyone who qualifies by the end of January. Fears of the new Omicron variant have prompted the PM to declare that he will "throw everything" at the vaccination effort during the next two months, according to Metro. The new approach would prioritise older people and those who are considered vulnerable.

13 people in the UK who have been infected with the Omicron

There are 13 people in the UK who have been infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended that boosters be given to everyone over the age of 18, which will result in an additional 14 million adults receiving them, according to Metro. The time between a second dose and a booster has been reduced from six to three months.

PM Johnson stated that they have already done nearly 18 million boosters around the UK, but they have got millions more to do, to protect the most vulnerable. Government health advisor Dr Jenny Harries backed new laws requiring people to wear face masks inside stores and on public transportation. However, despite the new limitations, PM Johnson has stated that the government does not want Christmas parties or nativity performances to be cancelled, according to Metro.

Vaccines may be less effective against the Omicron variant

Sajid Javid, the UK's health secretary, warned on Wednesday that vaccines may be less effective against the Omicron variant, but that they should still protect against serious disease, according to the Independent. In the following weeks, the results of lab tests on omicron and its impact on vaccines will be released. Javid stated that the administration is sure that they will know a lot more about this within two weeks.

Image: Pixabay/ AP