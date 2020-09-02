WEF Survey Suggests One In Four Adults Globally Scared To Get COVID-19 Vaccination

According to a survey by the World Economic Forum, 1 in every 4 adults globally are scared to get vaccination for the novel coronavirus. This is mostly due to the side effects and effectiveness of the vaccine. However, a new survey confirmed that this proportion is relatively less in India at about 13 per cent. The survey was conducted between July 24 and August 7 by Ipsos which is the world’s third-largest market research firm. The surveyed countries included the US, Canada, Malaysia, South Africa, Turkey, South Korea, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, and Italy.

Adults scared to get Covid vaccination

According to the Ipsos survey of practically 20,000 adults from 27 nations, Indians are the third most optimistic inhabitants after China and Saudi Arabia. Head of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare on the WEF, Arnaud Bernaert was quoted by PTI saying that “the 26 per cent shortfall in vaccine confidence is significant enough to compromise the effectiveness of rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine. It is therefore critical that governments and the private sector come together to build confidence and ensure that manufacturing capacity meets the global supply of a COVID-19 vaccination programme. This will require cooperation between researchers and manufacturers and public funding arrangements that remove restrictions to vaccine access”.

According to the survey, 74 per cent respondents globally stated they would get a vaccine for the novel coronavirus whether it is accessible. However, greater 59 per cent do not think that one will likely be accessible earlier than 12 months. The countries where the vaccination intent was found to be the highest are China at 97 per cent, followed by Brazil 88 at per cent, Australia at 88 per cent and lastly India at a per cent less by 87 per cent. However, the lowest intent was in Russia at 54 per cent followed by Poland at 56 per cent, Hungary at 56 per cent and France at 59 per cent.

Across all 27 nations, 59 per cent respondents disagreed that “a vaccine for Covid-19 will be available to me before the end of 2020”. China stood out for its optimism with 87 per cent, followed by Saudi Arabia at 75 per cent and India at 74 per cent. However, the WEF said that there is skepticism in Germany, Belgium, Japan and Poland as very less in 1 out of 4 adults anticipate that a vaccine will be available in the next 4 months.

(Image Credits: AP) (With inputs from PTI)