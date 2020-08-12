On August 12, Mongolia’s Health Ministry confirmed a death due to Bubonic plague. According to reports, at least one person dies in Mongolia every year due to bubonic plague. The reason for the spread of the disease is due to the fleas clinging to the hair of the marmots which are born in the region.

Fear of Bubonic Plague amid Pandemic

According to reports, as a result of the death of the man due to plague, the government of the region has started campaigns in order to discourage people from eating the rodent. The man died on the night of August 11. However, the reason is still to be confirmed by the lab tests. Reports suggest that there were around 70 people in close contact with the 42-year-old man who brought two dead marmots before he fell ill. They will now be tested and quarantined.

According to reports by health officials in China, two similar deaths have been reported from their side of the border this month. One death was from bubonic plague while the other was caused by the rare pharyngeal plague. The recent surge in cases have urged the Buryatia region, which is located in eastern Serbia, to test rodents for the bubonic plague and ask residents not to hunt or eat marmots. Recebtly, China has revealed that it has sealed off a village in Baotou city located in Inner Mongolia after a person there died of the deadly Bubonic plague. According to reports, this is the second reported case of the Bubonic plague from China in July.

