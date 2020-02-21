Scientists Name Newly-discovered Species Of Snail After Greta Thunberg

A new species of snail has been named after teen climate activist Greta Thunberg for her efforts to raise awareness about the environmental emergency in the planet on February 20. Scientists from Taxon Expeditions have named an approximately 2mm long and 1mm wide snail with grey tentacles and a concave shell as 'Craspedotropis gretathunberga'. This new species was discovered by a company which reportedly organises scientific trips for teams consisting both people and scientists.

Moving images!

— Taxon Expeditions (@TaxonExped) February 20, 2020

According to international media reports, snail expert and co-founder of Taxon Expeditions, Menno Schilthuizen said that the newly discovered snail belongs to a group of land which is “known to be sensitive to drought, temperatures extremes, and forest degradation”. The study published in the Biodiversity Data Journal stated that the local staff of the National Park had anonymously decided to name the mollusc after the 17-year-old climate activist.

International media reports have also stated that citizen scientist JP Lim has said it was the researchers' way to acknowledge that her generation will be responsible for fixing the problems that “they did not create”. Furthermore, Thunberg was reportedly “delighted” to have the species named after her.

Beetle named after Thunberg

While these scientists named a newly discovered snail after Thunberg, earlier the Natural History Museum in London announced that a newly discovered miniature beetle would be named after the 16-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg on October 25. Michael Darby, a scientific associate at the museum honoured the Swedish activist by naming the tiny creature as “Nelloptodes gretae” which also belongs to the smallest known free-living animals.

The scientists recognised Thunberg's advocacy for climate action and protection of the natural world and named an entire species of beetles after her which is now formally registered in the Entomologist's Monthly Magazine. Darby admitted having been working on a family of beetles which are also the 'smallest free-living creatures'. He further also explains that beetles are not parasitic but are living creatures in soil and feeds on fungal hyphae and spores.

'You are never too small to make a difference.'



— Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) October 25, 2019

