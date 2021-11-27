Over 1.146 Mn Undocumented Refugees Returned To Afghanistan From Iran & Pakistan: Report

A total of 1.146 million unregistered refugees have returned to Afghanistan this year from Iran and Pakistan, with the former accounting for the majority of them, according to a report by Khaama Press. The report stated that hundreds of thousands of Afghans have fled to neighbouring and other countries, including Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, India, Europe, England, the United States, and Canada. The emigration saw a drastic increase following the Taliban's violent takeover of the country in the month of August. According to a report by the United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than half a million people in Afghanistan have been displaced this year due to hostilities and insecurity.

The report further stated that as many as 21, 667,900 persons were internally displaced between January 1 to November 21. According to other unconfirmed reports, the vast majority of Afghans have been living in poverty since the Taliban's takeover. In addition, the country is also witnessing a worsening economy. Since August 15, it has dropped by more than 35%, reported Khaama Press. Many Afghans, including women leaders, journalists, rights activists, attorneys, and judges, were enabled to evacuate the Taliban-controlled country after western countries launched an emergency humanitarian evacuation operation in August.

Earlier this month, Turkish border forces apprehended at least 149 Afghan migrants along its border with Iran, reported TOLO News adding that one person was detained on charges of migrant trafficking. Turkey has lately stepped up security measures in order to prevent a new influx of migrants. Meanwhile, Human rights groups have raised worry about the plight of Afghan migrants along the country's border. Following the Taliban's takeover, Afghan migrants have faced severe problems along the borders of neighbouring, regional, and other countries.

Around 22.8 million people are facing food insecurity: UNICEF Afghanistan

It should be mentioned here that, on November 18, Samantha Mort, chief of communication, Advocacy and Civic Engagement, UNICEF Afghanistan, painted a further grim picture of the war-torn country claiming that around 22.8 million people are facing food insecurity and are unable to obtain affordable or nutritious food. Speaking to UN News, Mort claimed that food insecurity is affecting at least 14 million children in the country, which has a population of 38 million people. Expressing her concerns about the destitute families, Mort said that people don't get to eat three meals a day and individuals wake up wondering where their next meal will come from.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/Representative