The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rouge Thai Soldier Who Killed 21 In Rampage Shot Dead In Mall

Rest of the World News

Thai Officials have said that the soldier who killed at least 21 and injured 31 others had been shot dead by the police inside a mall in northeastern Thailand.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rouge Thai soldier

Thai officials have confirmed that the soldier who killed at least 21 and injured 31 others had been shot dead by the police inside a mall in northeastern Thailand. On Saturday, the shooter, angry over a financial dispute, killed two people and then went on a rampage in northeastern Thailand as he drove to a busy mall, international media reported.

The shooter had been 'shot dead'

On Sunday morning, Lieutenant General Thanya Kiatsarn, commander of Thailand's 2nd Army Region, reportedly announced that the shooter has been killed bringing an end to nearly 12-hour manhunt. According to Thai Police, the attacker was ‘shot dead’ around 9 am local time on Sunday.

Read: 21 Dead, 31 Hurt In Thai Mass Shooting; Gunman Hides In Mall

Read: Thailand Health Minister Says 'kick Out Western Tourists' Not Wearing Masks

The standoff began after the shooter started shooting at a military site and then at a shopping mall. Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as shots rang out mid-afternoon Saturday. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking. Defence Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said, Sgt Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma was responsible for the mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region. Much of the shooting took place at Terminal 21 Korat, an airport-themed mall filled with colourful Lego sculptures, a merry-go-round and huge replicas of landmarks from around the world.

Read: One-eyed Puppy Born In Thailand Is Being Dubbed As 'minion'

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: First Patient Cured In Thailand, Claims Health Minister

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said a doctor was shot while helping an injured person. A police officer also was killed, pushing the death toll to 21, Charnvirakul said. Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall in small batches by police. “We were scared and ran to hide in toilets,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of those rescued by police. She said seven or eight people hid in the same room as her. “I am so glad. I was so scared of getting hurt,” she said. 

“We are worried about those who are still trapped inside. Some still couldn’t come out,” Lt. Col. Poonsap Prasertsak, a senior police commander for the region, said in a public statement early Sunday morning. He told reporters police were in touch with some of those still trapped. “We told them to stay calm, stay still and keep their heads down,” he said.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO RAVIDAS
RAMDAS ATHAWALE ON NAVEEN PATNAIK
CONG SLAMS BJP'S AWARDING CABBIE
DELHI POLLS: B-TOWN JOINS IN
RAVINDRA JADEJA'S ROCKETING THROW
CONG RULES OUT AAP OR BJP GOVT