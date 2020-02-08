The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rogue Thai Soldier Kills 12 People In Mass Shooting At Shopping Mall In Korat

Rest of the World News

At least 12 people have been reportedly shot dead in and around the city of Korat, north-east of Bangkok, by a Thai soldier who turned rogue on February 8.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thai soldier

At least 12 people have been reportedly shot dead in and around the city of Korat, north-east of Bangkok, by a Thai soldier who turned rogue on February 8. According to the local police, the gunman used a machine gun and shot many people. Thailand's special forces are reportedly preparing to storm the shopping center.

Social media posts suggested a shooting near a shopping centre in Korat, which is also known as Nakhon Ratchasima. According to media reports, the soldier stole a vehicle from his barracks and shot at fellow military personnel. He then drove to a shopping mall and started shooting other people randomly.

Read: Walmart Shooting Suspect Faces Hate Crime Charges: AP Source

Read: California: Six Injured In Shooting Incident On San Francisco Bound Bus

Videos shared on social media

During the rampage, a gas canister reportedly exploded outside the Terminal 21 mall in Korat. The situation is still active and the suspect is on the run. Several reports suggest that the 2-kilometre radius around Terminal 21 has been put on lockdown.

Read: Al-Qaida In Yemen Claims Deadly Florida Naval Base Shooting

Read: Canada: Three People Killed, 2 Injured In Shooting At Airbnb Apartment In Toronto

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BABUL SUPRIYO SLAMS SURJEWALA
KEY SEATS AND NOTABLE CONTESTS
DELHI EXIT POLLS (OKHLA)
DELHI POLLS: B-TOWN JOINS IN
RAVINDRA JADEJA'S ROCKETING THROW
MANISH SISODIA ON CASTING HIS VOTE