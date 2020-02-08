Rogue Thai Soldier Kills 12 People In Mass Shooting At Shopping Mall In Korat

At least 12 people have been reportedly shot dead in and around the city of Korat, north-east of Bangkok, by a Thai soldier who turned rogue on February 8. According to the local police, the gunman used a machine gun and shot many people. Thailand's special forces are reportedly preparing to storm the shopping center.

Social media posts suggested a shooting near a shopping centre in Korat, which is also known as Nakhon Ratchasima. According to media reports, the soldier stole a vehicle from his barracks and shot at fellow military personnel. He then drove to a shopping mall and started shooting other people randomly.

Videos shared on social media

During the rampage, a gas canister reportedly exploded outside the Terminal 21 mall in Korat. The situation is still active and the suspect is on the run. Several reports suggest that the 2-kilometre radius around Terminal 21 has been put on lockdown.

#Breaking #Thailand #Korat: Police says a rogue soldier has killed 12 people in a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, situation still active. (@SaksithCNA) pic.twitter.com/vP8RU1YoSC — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) February 8, 2020

A gas canister exploded outside the T21 mall in Korat during the soldiers rampage pic.twitter.com/rIYYdj2rj6 — Stickboy Bangkok (@StickboyBangkok) February 8, 2020

