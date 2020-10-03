Russia Claims Over 47.2 Million COVID-19 Tests Conducted Till Date

Russia’s consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor on October 3 said that since the coronavirus outbreak, more than 47.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in Russia. The watchdog said in a statement, “We have conducted over 47.2 million coronavirus tests in Russia. 226,435 people are remaining under medical supervision”. According to a tally by the John Hopkins University, Russia has a total number of 1,204,502 cases with 21,251 fatalities.

Russia battles novel coronavirus

Recently, Russia also began the early clinical trials for a second coronavirus vaccine. According to the vaccine developer, the early clinical trials of a second Russian COVID-19 vaccine have proved successful. In August, Russia had announced that it had developed the world's first registered vaccine named 'Sputnik V'. The vaccine registration raised concerns among Western scientists as the vaccine developed by Moscow's Gamaleya research centre had received approval before full clinical trials had been completed.

Read: Russia Ready To Share Information On Sputnik V, Says Putin At UNGA Debate

In a separate development, Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 22, Tuesday said that the country is willing to not only share its experience with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate but also to communicate its notions of supplying the self-touted doses of the ‘safe and effective’ Sputnik V. During his annual address at the 75th-anniversary gathering of United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Putin stressed on the importance of global cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the world since the beginning of 2020.

Read: Russia's Second COVID-19 Vaccine 'EpiVacCorona' Passes Early Trials: Report

After several western countries including the United States expressed scepticism regarding the unprecedented announcement of the ‘world’s first’ COVID-19 vaccine last month, Putin, in his annual speech, dismissed the doubts yet again by lauding the reliability of the same. He also said that Russia is ready to continue its cooperation with all the states as well as the global entities with the information regarding its vaccine while also touting the nation for developing a range of testing systems and medicines to treat the disease.

Read: Trump Receiving Remdesivir Therapy For COVID-19; All About The Unapproved Antibody Drug

Also Read: WHO Africa To Review COVID-19 Herbal Remedies For Phase 3 Clinical Trials

(Image Credits: Unsplash)