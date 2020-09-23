Russia Ready To Share Information On Sputnik V, Says Putin At UNGA Debate

Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 22, Tuesday said that the country is willing to not only share its experience with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate but also to communicate its notions of supplying the self-touted doses of the ‘safe and effective’ Sputnik V. During his annual address at the 75th-anniversary gathering of United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Putin stressed on the importance of global cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the world since the beginning of 2020.

After several western countries including the United States expressed scepticism regarding the unprecedented announcement of the ‘world’s first’ COVID-19 vaccine last month, Putin, in his annual speech, dismissed the doubts yet again by lauding the reliability of the same. He also said that Russia is ready to continue its cooperation with all the states as well as the global entities with the information regarding its vaccine while also touting the nation for developing a range of testing systems and medicines to treat the disease.

ANI quoted Vladimir Putin as saying, “We are ready to share our experience and continue cooperating with all states and international entities, including supplying the Russian vaccine which has proved reliable, safe & effective to other countries.”

“Building on the scientific, industrial and clinical experience of its doctors, Russia has promptly developed a range of testing systems & medicines to detect & treat the Coronavirus, as well as registering the world's first vaccine Sputnik V,” he added.

Vladimir Putin on ending ‘illegitimate sanctions’

Apart from talking about Russia’s willingness to cooperate regarding COVID-19 vaccine, in the same speech, Putin also urged to end ‘illegitimate sanctions’ against several nations like Russia that would help the COVID-19-hit global economy to boost back up. The Russian President, who reportedly chose to deliver a ‘muted’ speech at the UNGA instead of his usual firing stance, called for international cooperation to put up a worthy battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak that has taken a toll on the world after it was first discovered in China in December 2019.

Referring to them as “trade barriers”, Vladimir Putin noted that freeing the nations from the same would be a “great help” in not only creating more jobs for the people but also to boost the international growth. This came in the backdrop of years of efforts that Putin has reportedly put in to end the European and American sanctions against Russia that were first imposed after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine back in 2014.

As quoted by AP, he said, “Freeing world trade from barriers, bans, restrictions and illegitimate sanctions would be a great help in revitalizing global growth and reducing unemployment.”

Inputs: AP/ANI

Image: AP

