Pakistan, On Brink Of Becoming Banana Republic, Cannot Afford The Fruit Anymore

The fruits of labour might always be sweet for the rest of the world, but in Pakistan, they are exorbitantly pricey, at least in the case of bananas. The elongated yellow fruit is seen as an affordable and a fulfilling snack around the world, except for modern-day Pakistan, where prices have skyrocketed to PKR 500 per dozen, according to a recent tweet by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat.

Bananas in Pakistan are no different from those sold in other parts of the world, but what makes them high-priced is a plunging economic situation and an unstable political landscape. The prices have gone viral on social media, sparking a string of ridicule and mockery.

One Twitter user wrote, "It is high time for Pakistanis to have artificial fruits at home," while another quipped, "Welcome to new Pakistan." A third user said, "Boycott banana." As one might put it, the country seems to be going bananas, whether it is Imran Khan-induced chaos, or crowd surges at food distribution centres.

Not a banana republic. pic.twitter.com/Sm33y6VlHM — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) March 26, 2023

Pakistan scrambles for flour

Recently, two people died near flour distribution centres in the Pakistani province of Punjab, according to Dawn. Food distribution points across the country are seeing an influx of hungry but cash-strapped citizens caught in the midst of a food crisis. Local outlets have reported that the cost of flour has shot up to PKR 3,000 per packet, ensuing street fights, according to clips emerging on social media.

Food distribution centres have witnessed long queues amid a shortage of flour in the retail market. In Pakistan, trucks loaded with wheat and flour are escorted by a strong security detail, as authorities fear the crisis could only deepen in the weeks to come due to an economy already hit by low forex reserves.