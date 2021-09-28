Palestine Suffers Loss Of Over $1 Billion In Tourism Sector Due To COVID: Report

The loss in the tourism sector in Palestine has exceeded one billion US dollars since the COVID outbreak in its territories, stated an official report published on Monday. The document jointly published by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities further added that the business has particularly deteriorated in the city of Bethlehem, a major Christian pilgrimage destination. "Although the Palestinian government has eased its precautionary measures and restrictions against coronavirus, and allowed all sectors to act normally, the tourism sector, mainly in Bethlehem, is still suffering," said the report.

Palestinian territories encompass West Bank and Gaza, while Jerusalem is under contestation. In the West Bank, the principal municipalities include Janin, Nablus, Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron. Bethlehem is the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ and is a major tourist spot. Whereas the 140 sq miles long Gaza Strip houses Qasr al-Basha, an ancient fort now turned into a school and museum. It is imperative to note that since 2007, when Hamas took control of the strip, Israel and Egypt have foisted blockade, allowing only a limited number of tourists (mainly humanitarian aid workers) inside it.

In addendum, Palestinians have been at war with Israel since the six day war of 1967. With increased settlements and new regulations, the Zionists have concreted their stronghold on the disputed territories. Last year, Al-Jazeera reported that Isreal was seeking to establish tourist hubs in the holy Muslim city of Jerusalem. With the reconciliation of Bahrain and UAE’s relations with Israel, Palestinian leaders are seeing dwindling Arab support, which has been a leverage in their battle to re-capture the West Bank. Israeli settlers have been courting wealthy gulf tourists and establishing new air links to major travel hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Following the establishment of business links, Jerusalem, which houses the Al-Aqsa mosque, could see a major tourist boost, which experts claim could benefit both Israel and Palestine.

Jerusalem: The Flashpoint

The city of Jerusalem has been the bone of contention between the Arabs and the Jews for a century now. The old city of Jerusalem houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place for Islam. The same land is also revered as the holiest in Judaism as Temple Mount. Frequent flashpoints at the site have triggered not only a war of nerves but also ammunition between Palestinians and Israelis. Earlier in May, Israel and Gaza based Hamas engaged in an 11-day long war which led to more than 200 fatalities.

