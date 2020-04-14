Mumbai Police Share 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Memes To Raise Awareness About COVID-19

With coronavirus lockdown in place, the Mumbai police department has been among the most active non-health organisation in the country when it comes to raising awareness about the disease. From sharing memes about Powerpuff Girls to TV sitcom Friends, Mumbai police have done it all. Recently, the police department took to Twitter to share memes under that #TakingOnCorona campaign. The memes feature Rosesh Sarabhai, the famous character from the television show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Mumbai police shared multiple memes with poetry trying to raise awareness about the coronavirus crisis in Rosesh's style. One of the memes read, "Award shows main hoti hai jury, world's best boxer is Tyson Fury, sab ko safe rakhna hai toh social distancing hai sabse zaruri." The post has garnered more than 5,200 likes since it was shared on Twitter earlier this morning. Mumbai police had also shared awareness memes related to coronavirus using graphics from Harry Porter and other popular media references.

Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam

During the lockdown, please stay at home#LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/IpNwBzOzQR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2020

According to data by worldometer, there are currently 10,541 confirmed coronavirus cases in India, most of which have been recorded in the state of Maharashtra, 1,957 to be precise. As many as 358 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country, while 8,978 cases still remain active. Out of the 358 reported deaths in India, 160 is believed to have occurred in Maharashtra.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,20,000 lives across the world and has infected over 19,33,800 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

